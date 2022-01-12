For owners of the OnePlus Buds Pro or those who are planning to buy the truly wireless earbuds, a new firmware update brings a useful feature: Dual Connection. This means you’ll be able to use your earbuds with up to two different Bluetooth devices if you want to switch easily between the two. You’ll be able to use the earbuds with any device with Bluetooth, of course, both OnePlus and non-One Plus, but how the update rolls out depends on your connected device.

Once the firmware of the OnePlus Buds Pro has been updated, you’ll be able to connect it to two different Bluetooth devices. This can be to another smartphone, a tablet, or a computer. You need to enable the feature in the Headphone settings after you’ve paired it with the two devices. The earbuds will be able to switch automatically from the device where the audio is coming from so you don’t need to pair and unpair it every time.

OnePlus also mentions that if your connected smartphone is a OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 and it’s now updated to Oxygen OS, you’ll get support for Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC). You’ll be able to enjoy high-definition audio streaming on your earbuds “for expressive sound that sparkles”. Of course if you’re not using a OnePlus smartphone this is not applicable unless the device has its own high-definition streaming feature.

And speaking of non-OnePlus smartphones, you’ll have to use the HeyMelody app to pair your earbuds since it doesn’t have the Google Fast Pair feature. You also need the app to update the firmware as well as controlling the active noise cancellation on the earbuds. Turning on the Dual Connection feature is also done on the app. Normally you would expect earbuds to have their own app but this is what you get with the OnePlus Buds Pro.

If you’re using a OnePlus smartphone, the Dual Connection feature will arrive through an OTA update in Oxygen OS. OnePlus says they’re working on continuous software optimization for a better experience for its users.