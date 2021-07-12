Apart from smartphones, OnePlus also offers earbuds. The last OnePlus Bud model released was the OnePlus Buds Z. It was officially announced in October last year as a new pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds. When it was released, the older OnePlus Buds’ price went down to a dollar. The pair also received a makeover from Steven Harrington. If you may remember, the OnePlus Buds Z was given for free with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and Nord N100 pre-order earlier this 2021.

Apart from the Nord 2, OnePlus is also expected to release the OnePlus Buds Pro Edition. It will be available soon after development and testing are done. The pair isn’t ready yet but this early, OnePlus wants consumers to apply so they can test the new earbuds.

OnePlus has opened the application last week (July 9). A team will be reviewing the entries until July 17. On the 20th, the winners will be announced in the OnePlus community.

The Buds Pro application is for early testing should you want to try the pair. It’s mainly for tech influencers who may want to get a hold of the new OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Nord 2. If chosen, you can receive the devices as early as July 22.

The OnePlus Buds Pro comes after the original OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z. We’re assuming this Pro edition will be premium and can probably rival the Apple Airpods Pro. If that is the case, then the OnePlus Buds Pro may also come with ANC and a better design for the ears.