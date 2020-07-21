Finally and officially, a new pair of wireless earbuds are available from OnePlus. The new product arrives together with the new OnePlus Nord which has been hyped up for the past couple of months. OnePlus’ new mid-range phone is expected to offer a smooth experience, burdenless audio, powerful cameras, and impressive design and quality. We’ve seen in the AR launch a while ago how the OnePlus Buds can work well with the new OnePlus Nord, as well as, other OnePlus phones.

At the AR launch, we learned this is the first true wireless headset from the Chinese OEM. It offers a seamless connection with other OnePlus gadgets. It delivers outstanding sound quality even without the cables.

The wireless experience can be powerful because it lets you freely listen to music for up to 30 hours. Adding to the product’s character are the following: bass boost, super-low latency, and environmental noise cancellation. As we mentioned yesterday, the OnePlus Buds can have an extra 10-hour battery life within 10 minutes.

The pair boasts ambient noise reduction for loud and clear audio all the time. Voice recordings and calls can be clearer as background noise is eliminated. Bass Boost offers deeper bass, richer tones, and clearer vocals as made possible by a 13.4mm dynamic driver. The pair also includes Dolby Atmos and Dirac Audio Tuner support.

OnePlus Buds offers Fast Pair so you can instantly connect the earbuds to another device. It’s best for intuitive taps as it allows you to control your music playback. The pair is ergonomic with its half-in-ear design.

Chose from these three color options: Nord Blue, Gray, and White. Like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, the OnePlus Buds use the same seashell-inspired CD-pattern. The White Buds will be available globally while the Gray option is still to be announced. THe Nord Blue, however, will only be available in Europe and India, but all three will have the same $79 price tag.