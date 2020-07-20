With the OnePlus Nord’s release tomorrow, we can also expect the new true wireless earbuds from the company. The OnePlus Buds will be introduced and we can’t wait to test the pair. We know it will arrive with Warp Charge technology that promises faster charging. The images here are not official yet but we can clearly see the earbuds in three color options with their matching cases. The images and details were discovered on the OnePlus Pods app which was part of a recent OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8. Specifically, builds 10.5.9, 10.5.10, 10.5.11, and 10.5.12 have the app.

The new earbuds appear in white, black, and cyan. We see a button at the rear of the case plus a singular LED power indicator. It’s wireless alright but it doesn’t support wireless charging. The Warp Charge tech may be enough. A 10-minute charging can yield up to 10 hours of battery life.

The OnePlus Buds may remind you of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in many ways. The pair is different and new. Looking at the app, there are instructional images available. They show how the pair can be used for active noise control, instant translation, quick pairing, media control, and different tuning modes for gaming and music. A feature similar to Find My Device is also available.

To be honest, we don’t doubt the OnePlus Buds may look like this. Everyone is free to make a render but this set looks legit. We’re still taking things with a pinch of salt though but we’ll confirm everything tomorrow, July 21, when the new OnePlus Nord is finally unveiled.