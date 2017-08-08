Icon packs are probably the least of your priorities when it comes to downloading stuff for your smartphone (unless you’re really into it). But search through any app store and you’ll find tons of them there. OnePlus has now added to the app noise by releasing not one but three of their icon packs to the Google Play Store: the standard OnePlus icon pack, OnePlus square icons, and OnePlus round icons. However, these apps are only for their current flagship, the OnePlus 5.

The icon packs aren’t really new since they’re pre-installed in the OnePlus 5 smartphone already, through the OxygenOS. But this is the first time they’re available through the Google Play Store as stand-alone apps. When OEMs do this, it usually means they plan to update them regularly, since being in the actual OS itself will take more time for updates. And these icon packs probably need sprucing up since they’re pretty basic and don’t have customization options and custom designs.

There is not much difference between these apps and the ones pre-installed in the OnePlus 5 devices. You do have dynamic icon support for the calendar and weather apps, but that isn’t really saying much. The icon packs will only show up in the OnePlus launcher and if you do not have the OnePlus 5, then you won’t be able to install them anyway.

But just in case you would want to (and you can), you can download the standard OnePlus icon pack, OnePlus square icons, and OnePlus round icons from the Google Play Store, all for free.