OnePlus believes that things are close to getting back to normal or at least to the new kind that we’ll have to live with in the next few years. And as part of their optimistic plans, they are installing charging stations in some of the airports in India. An OxygenOS update brings a new service called Nearby Charging Station will alert you when one of those stations is near where you are. The charging stations also support WARP Charge 30 fast charging for those who are in a hurry and have devices that support it.

The charging stations that are placed in selected airports in India have beacons integrated in them and so your OnePlus device will identify when one is nearby. You’ll get a notification when you’re near a station and will even tell you how far it is from you and how you can get to it. If you’re staying in the airport for some time and you don’t need to charge your device, you can mute it for 6 hours.

And since you’re probably in a hurry or going somewhere when you’re in an airport, the charging stations support WARP Charge 30 fast charging. It has USB ports where you can insert your OnePlus red cables into. But if you prefer to charge the “old-fashioned” way, there will still be three-pin plug points. It wasn’t mentioned what will happen if smartphones from other OEMs are plugged in there.

They have already installed the charging stations at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and soon they will also be doing the same at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. They are planning to add more in other cities in India but they did not mention if they will be expanding to other countries as well.

They are rolling out the notification service for the charging stations incrementally to OnePlus devices. For now, only the OP8, OP7, and Nord series devices and will soon be available on the OP6 soon.