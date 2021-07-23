In the past month, we have told you reports of OnePlus throttling some apps to improve battery life of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The Chinese OEM quickly responded to the app throttling accusation. It didn’t actually admit the throttling but acknowledged performance of apps may be different in some benchmarking apps. The company further clarified its stand on the throttling CPU performance accusation. It appears to have a solution now. OnePlus is introducing a built-in performance toggle. It should work as it allows users to control those “performance optimizations”. Phone owners can see if they are on or off.

The idea is ready but it won’t be available until Android 12 OxygenOS starts rolling out to devices. It’s a good start, at least. It meant OnePlus really never settles and cares for the consumers.

The toggle switch will activate or deactivate the feature. It will be ready with Oxygen OS 12 and we don’t know when it will be out.

OnePlus sent out a statement on this issue:



Since different chips perform differently and we want to make sure to get the best performance and efficiency out of each one, we’ve implemented performance optimizations to varying degrees on the OnePlus 9R and Nord 2. However, given the clear feedback from users and media, our R&D team is currently working to add an option to let users turn on/off this optimized mode and have better control over the performance of their phones. We’re targeting to have this solution ready with one of the first builds of OxygenOS 12.

The OnePlus team is now working to add the said option. The optimized mode must be turned on/off and you need to check the settings. Hopefully, this will help control the performance of the smartphones.

So when will Oxygen OS 12 be ready? Maybe later this year. We’ll see. Cross your fingers.