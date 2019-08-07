OnePlus is preparing to release a 5G phone but we’re not sure if it’s the same as the OnePlus 7 Pro. Before that happens, you may want to check out the latest OnePlus 6T promo announced in time for the school opening. This back-to-school sale includes a $50 discount on the OnePlus 6T plus free mobile accessories. You can also avail of the phone with financing at 0% interest on most OnePlus devices. Students even get an extra 10% discount, at least, until the 31st of August.

When you purchase a OnePlus 6T, you will receive a free pair of Type-C Bullets and Sandstone Protective Case. Price starts at $469 or you can pay $40/month. The OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB variant will also give you free Sandstone Protective Case and Type-C Bullets for only $669 or $56 per month. You can choose to pay overtime with either 6 or 12-month financing interest-free.

The Bullets Wireless 2 is also offered with 0% interest at $17/month. If you need more time to pay, there is the ‘Buy now, pay later’ option which must also be paid over 6 months or a whole year with, also with interest-free financing

Student can avail of the Student Program for the 10% discount on any order or 0% interest financing. The promo is mainly for the students. The OnePlus Student Program can also be combined with the 0% financing so OnePlus products are more affordable.

Just note the free accessories will not arrive with a standard warranty. You cannot refund them separately even if it’s free. Check OnePlus site HERE for more details.