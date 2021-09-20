Over the weekend, OnePlus proudly announced a new update for users of this year’s flagship series—the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The OTA update brings a number of optimization to the system, as well as, the camera. Imaging performance has been greatly improved, taking advantage of the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. The update also delivers new features like the XPan Mode. The latter is a new tool developed by Hasselblad and OnePlus. It’s just one of the several image quality optimizations the team is offering avid OnePlus phone users.

The XPan mode brings the Hasselblad XPan experience to mobile. Some features include 30mm and 45mm focal lengths, a unique 65:27 aspect ratio, two color profiles, and a special animation of developing negative film. The two color profiles include B&W simulation of the ILFORD Delta 400 film and an updated color mode.

The Hasselblad XPan is based on Hasselblad’s old technology—the 135 film—combined with a medium format. Hasselblad has made significant market changes and improvements to user needs. Image quality isn’t compromised even if in wide-format.

On default, the XPan mode is shown in black and white. It presents the vintage tone and style of the Ilford Delta 400 film. It is ideal for shooting different subjects and style whether architecture, portraits, or street photography.

Color profile is also possible. You can also choose either 30 mm or 45 mm. It presents images in ultra-wide movie-level aspect ratio (65:24). It’s unique and allows you to tell stories with more emotions. Use the XPan mode to capture imaging over 20MP in high quality.

The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile is OnePlus’ most powerful camera system used on any OnePlus device. It is only the first version so OnePlus recognizes it can still be improved.