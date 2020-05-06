When we reviewed the OnePlus 8 Pro, we found it to be a device with a bright, sharp, and colorful display, thanks to the 120Hz image refresh rate. It took us a while to digest the fact that the 3.5mm headphone jack is missing. But then again, the Fast Wireless Charging / Reverse Wireless Charging won us over. Today, building upon what we saw with the OnePlus 8 Pro, let’s take a look at the OnePlus 8 and figure out this device.

As far as the similarities go the features of the bright, sharp, colorful display with 120Hz image refresh rate continue to be a part of this device. Equipped with fast wired charging (with included charger), the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack continues to daunt the phone. Another thing that we liked about the OnePlus 8 is the simple software that has good potential to wow seasoned users, and the camera affords great photography with a phone in this category.

We remain on the fence – like most people – on the Punch hole and the fact that a different iteration is needed for mmWave 5G. At the end of it, all we want you to know is the good, the bad, and the neutral aspects of the OnePlus 8, how it stacks up against the OnePlus 8 Pro, and if you really need the upgrade.

Display Done Right

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display and the aspect ratio is 20:9 and 2400 x 1080 pixels across. The pixel density is an impressive 402 PPI (pixels per inch) and is a tad bit lesser than the 513 PPI seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Moreover, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a larger panel at 6.78-inches. The front-facing camera is in the form of a single punch-hole in the display and this is quite similar to that of the OnePlus 7T.

The display switches the image refresh rates between 90Hz and 60Hz, as seen in the OnePlus 7T (and 7T Pro), and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The only difference is that the OnePlus 7T has a flat display, and a waterdrop notch, whereas the OnePlus 8 sports a circular punch hole.

OxygenOS, Android Software

OnePlus comes loaded with the OxygenOS which gives us a slightly different experience from the “vanilla” Android. Do take advantage of the ‘OnePlus Tips & Support’ in Settings, which gives a low-down on how to efficiently use the phone and a great resource for the OnePlus Community seeking OnePlus brand updates and forum access. OnePlus provides us with a simple-to-use set of controls that help us to modify the ways to use the OnePlus 8’s display punch hole. It gives you the provision to not “see” the hole at all.

Speakers

Nothing much in the audio department has changed, from the time we saw the OnePlus 7T. The OnePlus 8 comes with the same Dolby Atmos options, in fact, the output sounds the same as the OnePlus 7T, which is a good thing. Fair warning to you though, don’t crank up the volume above “11”, especially while playing heavy metal, as the sound can get a bit “blown out”.

To sum it up, the dual speaker “3D listening experience” via the loudspeakers is spot-on. Like the OnePlus 7T, the sound quality is impeccable, at the lowest-possible audio level, and a notch above silent, you can still hear the sound very crisply and clearly.

Camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a better-equipped camera than the OnePlus 8 camera. The device at hand has a smaller minimum focus distance, which means you can get more up close and personal on the OnePlus 8 than with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 specifications:

Rear camera – Main

• Sensor: Sony IMX586

• Megapixels: 48

• Pixel Size: 0.8µm

• Lens Quantity: 6P

• OIS: Yes

• EIS: Yes

• Aperture: f/1.75

Macro Lens

• Megapixels: 2

• Pixel Size: 1.75µm

• Aperture: f/2.4

• Ultra Wide Angle Lens

• Megapixels: 16

• Aperture: f/2.2

• Field of View: 116-degree FOV

The one thing that we noticed was that the camera software on the OnePlus 8 went through a few updates and changes whilst we were reviewing our piece. To say the least, the pictures from this device are crisp, clear, and precise. In most conditions, the photos come out great. The one photo in the gallery below, captured through the grille of a car when it was dark, showcases what we experienced. It was kinda dark there and the long exposure system enabled on this phone, brought out good results. The slow-motion video can do better with a more professional set of options.

Battery

It took about 15-minutes to get a completely drained battery (0% charge), to 35% battery via the Warp Charge charger included with the OnePlus 8 (in the box). According to OnePlus this “Warp Charge 30T” is supposed to go from 1% to 50% in 22 minutes. When we tried it out, the starting point at 0% battery, we’ve averaged around 52%.

Equipped with a 4300mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 always lasted us well for a full day’s work. Starting at 100% charge in the morning, and with several hours of web browsing, Instagram, Twitter, along with several hours of gaming, checking emails and notifications from several apps throughout the day, at bedtime the battery was still at a healthy spot.

Wrap-up

Priced at $700, the OnePlus 8 is a smartphone that you’ll want to pocket. You can buy it from OnePlus, and it will set you back by approximately $58/mo for 12 months if you buy it from OnePlus online (working with Affirm for monthly payments), or $116.50 per month for 6 months.

The most basic version of the smartphone – Glacial Green with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal media storage is in this piece range. Opting for the multicolored exterior casing like seen here – Interstellar Glow – costs a bit more. The Interstellar Glow version comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal media storage and starts at $800 USD.

We don’t recommend this phone for 5G connectivity unless you’re looking for non-Verizon 5G connectivity. This phone comes with 5G bands N2, N5, N66, N41, N71, and isn’t prepared to make use of mmWave. With the right SIM Card and location, you still have 5G connectivity in most regions around the world, just not the fastest available 5G in the USA.