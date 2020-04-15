Of course, you can always expect Zack Nelson aka JerryRighEverything to get ahead of the game by getting first dibs on the newly announced OnePlus 8 Pro. We’ve also got our hands-on photos but we’re assuming Zack received a unit even way before. He’s able to publish a OnePlus 8 Pro Durability Test video on the same day of product launch. Will the phone survive the Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests? We have an idea but you have to watch the video below first.

As with any other Durability Tests, this one starts with the Scratch Test. And as with most premium flagship phones, this one scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. Scratching the other parts of the screen doesn’t do much to the display.

Even the selfie camera and rear camera that are covered with glass aren’t damaged. Scratching the sides and rear panel leaves some marks though. There is no major damage so the phone is still safe to use. The part of the on-screen fingerprint sensor is also scratched but still accepts the tester’s fingerprint.

Watch the complete durability test video below:

Heating up the display doesn’t do anything to the screen as well even after 30 seconds of being under fire. Bending the phone from the rear or back doesn’t damage the device either but there is some flex.

The main subject here is the OnePlus 8 Pro but we know the non-pro OnePlus 8 is also as durable. Is the OnePlus 8 Pro worth its price? Yes, if durability is important to you.