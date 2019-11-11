We always say this: it is never too early for rumors, leaks, and speculations. The OnePlus 8 is expected to arrive in May 2020 but some details are being shared online. Some image renders were shown off with a punch-hole display. New details have surfaced as shared by Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) who said the photos appeared in his inbox. Details are scarce but we may be looking at something similar from the OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro including 5G capability.

Brownlee shared the following details: a glass black, 5G logo, curved edge display, dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and an extra camera sensor. The phone is said to come in a purple color aside from the standard black.

The leaked photos are said to be of the OnePlus 8. We know it’s still very early to confirm the specs so expect more related information and features will be shared. Some other possible specs are as follows: a 6.5-inch screen, triple rear camera system, punch-hole screen, wireless charging, bottom-firing speaker, curved display, and a selfie camera under the camera hole.

The 6.5-inch screen may be curved even for the non-pro OnePlus 8. Dimensions maybe 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm but the numbers may change. The phone may be thinner as what usually happens each year.