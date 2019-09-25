Google is no longer serving dessert. The Android team has earlier decided to just use a number instead of following the alphabet. Android Q turned out to be Android 10 and along with it a new logo. Apart from Pixel phones, other OEMs have also shared their plans to upgrade to Android 10. Nokia was one of the first to make a related announcement and then we saw the Android 10 One UI 2.0 running on a Galaxy S10+. The Huawei P30 Pro was re-launched with Android 10 while the Android 10 beta program for Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 have been announced.

The other phone we know would arrive with Android is the OnePlus 7T expected to be released tomorrow, September 26. We’re certain it will run on Android 10 especially after this tweet from OnePlus. The Chinese company isn’t at all that secretive when it comes to new products. It’s more than willing to share information that may help a lot of people.

The OnePlus 7T will arrive with Android 10 OS out of the box once it hits the market. There is no word though when the smartphone will start shipping or be sold in stores but we know it’s the first to officially ship with Android 10.

OnePlus “Never Settles” and it’s about to have that honor of being the first to implement Android 10 on a new flagship. Well, at least, next to the Pixel series. We can say the OnePlut 7T with Android 10 is the first to ship with the new OS out of the box.

It’s not the first to have Android 10 but only the first to ship with the latest mobile OS version. Android 10 comes pre-loaded to both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, bearing the usual Android enhancements and new features. This is somehow expected since the OxygenOS 10.0 based on Android is ready for the older OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.