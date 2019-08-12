Before the OnePlus 8 is announced, expect a ‘T’ variant will be introduced. As with tradition, the OnePlus 7T phone may be announced in the last quarter of 2019. It may not be just the 7T model because it was recently tipped a OnePlus 7T Pro will be ready. As if the Pro variant isn’t powerful enough, the OnePlus 7T Pro will even be more powerful with improved specs and new features that could be found on the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is said to be announced on October 15. That’s a Tuesday and could be a week after the new Pixel 4 series is announced. Our source Max J. (@Samsung_News_) shared the good news. He’s usually our source for all things Samsung but he also knows things other than rumors about the South Korean tech giant. The date is actually earlier than the usual late October the past few years.

OnePlus will be upgrading some specs. The Snapdragon 855 is likely to be replaced by the new Snapdragon 855+. It may run on at least 6GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage. A 12GB RAM with 256GB memory will also be ready.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 7T Pro will still look like the OnePlus 7 Pro. Most specs will be the same: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up camera, triple rear camera system, and maybe a 4000mAh battery. There may be minor changes but expect they will only make the smartphone more powerful and faster than the previous model.

The phone may also run on Android 10 Q out of the box. By then, Google has already announced what ‘Q’ dessert is. Some updates may also be ready by then. As for the pricing, the OnePlus 7T Pro may have the same price as the OnePlus 7 Pro while the latter could be priced lower in a few months.