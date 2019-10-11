Ever since it started doing “T” releases, OnePlus has had a somewhat confusing marketing strategy. By adding a “Pro” to that mix, it practically has four smartphones a year when it started out with just one. Due to that, it has had to make adjustments to when and where each model is launched. And while the OnePlus 7T Pro does live up to its name, it doesn’t bring much of a difference to make those committed to buying the OnePlus 7T Pro green with envy.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is an upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro but that may be debatable in some cases. The advantages of the Snapdragon 855+ aren’t that clear and a little bit more battery might not make much of a difference in day to day use. In all other aspects, the OnePlus 7T Pro is, spec for spec, a copy of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

• Operating System: Android 10 with OxygenOS 10

• CPU: Qualcom Snapdragon 855+

• RAM: 8 or 12 GB

• Storage: 256 GB, no microSD slot

• Display: 6.67 inches, 3120x1440x HDR10+, 90Hz

• Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP telephoto + 16 MP ultra wide

• Secondary Camera: 16 MP popup camera

• Battery: 4,085 mAh,, 30W Warp Charge

There are clearer differences with the OnePlus 7T but it might not be in the ways some users might care about. There are also three cameras on both, though the OnePlus 7T loses out with just a 2x zoom telephoto. The Pro model also comes with a curved edge screen and no notch thanks to a popup camera. Some might consider that a negative, in fact.

It’s because of those blurred lines that the OnePlus 7T Pro isn’t coming to the US, where the OnePlus 7T offers a more practical upgrade from last year’s model. The OnePlus 7T Pro will launch in the UK for 699 GBP along with a McLaren Edition retailing for 799 GB with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.