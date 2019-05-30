The OnePlus 7 Pro needs an update. It badly needs one according to some phone owners who are not happy with the imaging performance. The telephoto camera is not real 3x optical zoom and then we said camera performance can and must still improve. Other issues are not related to the camera but still annoying like the ghost touch problem and the fingerprint scanner being fooled by a fingerprint “mold”. We know the flagship smartphone has potential but perhaps the software needs a few tweaks here and there.

A new software update is available that fixes most issues. The touch problem isn’t solved yet but the updated software should bring obvious improvements.

Expect the next fix will deliver the much-awaited solutions for the main camera system. This particular update brings a fix for the audio delay with Bluetooth headsets, especially when playing mobile games. The camera issues like image quality in HDR have been improved. The focus and white balance in several scenarios have been enhanced while image quality in low light is also now better.

The OnePlus team definitely listens to the feedback and suggestions of consumers. What they read on the OnePlus forum is noted and then fixed if valid.

The update is said to bring obvious improvements but as with most mobile devices and cameras, quality can be subjective. Low light results appear better. Here are some samples taken by our friends over at SlashGear:

If you’re a OnePlus 7 phone user, you may notice the improvements. If you haven’t downloaded the update, head over to Settings> System> System Update and see if it’s there. If not, you can always check on OnePlus.com.

Make sure your OnePlus 7 Pro phone has space for a 178MB file and is connected to a reliable WiFi or mobile network for uninterrupted download and installation.