The older flagship devices, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, are getting a software update. It will be the the OxygenOS 11.0.4.1. Back in July, we reported the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T. The Chinese OEM has been working on newer updates now for the EU and global version of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The roll-out is incremental so we suggest you wait for the related announcements. Different build numbers have been shared so you can check what specific version is ready for your device.

The OnePlus 7 will be updated to 11.0.4.1GM57BA (EU) and 11.0.4.1.GM57AA (Global). The OnePlus 7 Pro will get the 11.0.4.1GM21BA and 11.0.4.1.GM21AA​ in Europe and the rest of the world, respectively.

The changelog tells us the Android Security Patch will be updated to October 2021. You may also notice improved system availability. OnePlus is bringing the issue of delayed display of the incoming calls interface as well.

As always, the OTA’s rollout will be staged. A number of phone owners have received it already. More units will get it in the coming days. If you encounter bugs or errors, please feel free to report them to OnePlus.

Release is also random so be patient if you haven’t received any update yet. OnePlus is still making sure there are no critical bugs before a bigger rollout. If you plan on downloading the update using VPN, we suggest you don’t because it may not work. OnePlus noted rollout is not based on regions. Release is just pushed out randomly.