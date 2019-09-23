As always, OnePlus “never settles”. Before the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are officially announced, expect more information and images will be leaked. Several photos have already surfaced online, showing off a round camera design. We already know the Pro variant won’t be released in the US. And before the T variant’s unveiling, expect the other OnePlus devices will be upgraded to Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. This version upgrades the system to Android 10, bringing a number of important changes and new features.

The brand-new UI design is followed by improved location permissions for privacy. The new customization feature found in Settings now allows users to select icon shapes for Quick Settings. For Full-Screen Gestures, the OnePlus devs added a bottom navigation bar. This one now allows switching left or right for recently used apps. Inward swipes have been added as well from the left/right edge of the screen to go back.

Mobile gamers will find it the new Game Space feature joins all your fave games in one location. This way, the gaming experience is better and can be accessed easily. The new OxygenOS version also now includes a smart display that shows intelligent information based on specific times, events, and locations for Ambient Display. This one can be accessed here: Settings> Display> Ambient Display> Smart Display. For messaging, you can now block spam by keywords. Access from here: Messages> Spam> Settings> Blocking settings. More information HERE.

The new version will have increment rollouts. Only a limited number of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro owners will receive OxygenOS 10.0 initially. More units will receive it in the coming days.

OnePlus 7 series owners are encouraged to share feedback with the OnePlus team. There may still be bugs and issues but the company wants to make sure they are fixed before a wider release.