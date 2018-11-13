When a brand says that their product will only be available in China, you probably don’t get your hopes up that it will come to your part of the world. But sometimes, they will “surprise” you. For those who like the color purple, wanted to buy the new OnePlus 6T, and lived not in China but in the US and Europe, this is what’s happening as the Chinese OEM just made an announcement. Their supposed “China-exclusive” Thunder Purple variant of their latest smartphone will be coming to the US and Europe soon.

OnePlus describes the purple color gradient version of their Pixel 3 competitor as “elegance infused with the brilliance of thunderstorms”. Well, it does look pretty and if you’re partial to that color, then it is something you would probably want to have. OnePlus 6T launched with only two color options, Midnight Black and Mirror Black, and for those who prefer their device with color, the Thunder Purple is a must-have.

They initially said that this variant was a China exclusive but then later on hinted that it will be available in other markets as well. There were initial rumors that it will go to India, France, Italy, among others but now it looks like the former isn’t included in the list, at least not yet. It will be sold in the US starting November 15, 9AM EST but only the unlocked version over on the OnePlus online store.

Aside from the color, it’s still basically the same OnePlus 6T that we’ve known (well, for a few weeks at least). It has a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset. This Thunder Purple variant will have 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also has a 3700mAh battery with Fast Charging technology and will run on Oxygen OS that is already based on Android 9 Pie.

The price is also the same as the other colors so you will have to prepare to pay $579. No news if their US partner, T-Mobile will also be carrying the Thunder Purple version.

SOURCE: OnePlus