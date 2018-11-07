T-Mobile is only OnePlus’ exclusive partner in the United States. This is official but it doesn’t mean you can’t use your OnePlus 6T phone on any other network. The device can also work on Verizon as we speculated a few weeks ago. Just get the unlocked version and insert your SIM. The phone launched in India and will be out in China and Europe very soon. The US will also receive the device. We think this team up is a good move especially for OnePlus so we’re looking forward to its success.

One Redditor tried to use a Verizon SIM on this new OnePlus 6T. The phone immediately accepted the card without any problem. Calls and data seem to be working fine but it’s a different thing with SMS. The redditor said he sent a text message to someone who received it. That’s a relief but unfortunately, the original sender didn’t receive any reply.

OnePlus uses CDMA so Verizon should work. It’s not the only case so Verizon must release a quick fix. The problem happens not because the device is new. It should be compatible already with the network.

Redditor u/flightrisk_7 shared his experience in contacting Verizon and going to an actual store but with little success. He did make another call to request the SIM to be listed CDMA-less and finally had the issue fixed.

The OnePlus 6T offers LTE support so it should work on Verizon with no problem. With this fix, your OnePlus 6T on Verizon should receive SMS or text message without delay.

Verizon has already shared an official and easier fix. Simply login to your account, go to My Verizon> My Device> Activate or Switch Device> Activate On an Existing Line. Follow the remaining instructions.

VIA: Reddit, DroidLife