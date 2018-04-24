We recently told you that the OnePlus 6 would be arriving with new materials but with the same craftsmanship. We weren’t sure if it would be metal, ceramic, sandstone, or glass but now we’ve got confirmation it will be glass. A long entry was posted by CEO Pete Lau on the OnePlus forum, explaining the decision to go for glass this time. OnePlus’ approach to honest design is detailed in a post. It’s more like describing its industrial design and some history of how they chose the materials.

The OnePlus 6 will have a notch and will have a glass back. It will definitely have a premium feel and high-end specs up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. At first glance, you will see the familiar OnePlus form– signature horizon line and precise curve—but with the addition of the notch, it becomes more special.

OnePlus’ design language hasn’t changed much through the years. The fifth-gen OnePlus phone has an advantage over the metal versions–“glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling” according to OnePlus CEO. We know it will look better because it took the designers more than 70 glass prototypes before deciding on THE one.

Lau shared the glass back consists of five printed layers of Nanotech Coating instead of the usual three. It’s stronger and certainly has more depth. If this is another proof of the ‘Never Settle’ attitude, then we’re looking forward to actually seeing and holding it.

SOURCE: OnePlus