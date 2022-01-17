For this year, OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 10. The Chinese OEM has been in operation for about a decade now. The next flagship’s release will mean previous models will now be considered old. Such is the case for the OnePlus 6. You can still update the phone series but support will end soon. Our last mention of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T was back in August 2021 when the OxygenOS 11 Android 11 update rolled out. We doubt know it will be eligible for Android 12.

The OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T was made available last month but some users are saying they couldn’t install the build.

Other have shared a quick solution like resetting the network adapter. Try it your self. Go to Settings > System > Reset options > Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth.

There is no confirmation about this yet but sighted on reddit is a note that says OnePlus is closing a chapter. It will be ending support for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T after three major updates and dozens of beta builds (60 Closed beta and more than 30 Open Beta builds).

The OnePlus developer has thanked the consumers for the constant support. Because of the phone users, OnePlus was able to improve software experience. Feedback has always been important especially from beta testers.

So will this be the end of OxygenOS for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T? Maybe it’s time you give up on your OnePlus 6 series phone and upgrade to maybe OnePlus 9. You can also probably just want for the OnePlus 10.