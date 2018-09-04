Trust OnePlus when it comes to speed in upgrading phones and rolling out the latest Oxygen OS build. The last one we featured was the OxygenOS 5.1.5 for Oneplus 5 and 5T adding Project Treble support only three weeks the OxygenOS update 5.1.4 was rolled out. We were told OxygenOS Open Beta builds would receive Project Treble but nothing much information on Open Beta for the latest OnePlus. Finally, the Chinese OEM has officially announced this: Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 6.

This Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 is new for the OnePlus 6 because it is based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie for the 2018 flagship model. This means the OnePlus 6 is getting a slice of Pie soon.

The beta version is ready to roll out, containing an initial update to Android 9.0 Pie, brand new UI for Android P, new Android gesture navigation, and more features and system improvements. This one also includes the integrated OnePlus customization features like accent color customization, new Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings, new Gaming Mode 3.0, additional text notification mode, and notification for 3rd party calls.

The beta build isn’t perfect so expect to experience some issues like Google Pay service not working yet, Google Play Store showing “Device is not Certified by Google”, or some apps not functioning as expected when running on this beta version.

Read full instructions for upgrading from Developer Preview version to Android P Beta version HERE and upgrading from Stable official version to Android P Beta version HERE as provided by the OnePlus dev team.

SOURCE: OnePlus