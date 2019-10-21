The OxygenOS update is available from OnePlus. It’s not for the latest OnePlus 7T series but for the older OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 1 is now available for the two phones. It’s only a beta build so a lot of things can still be improved. This build specifically upgrades the phone Android 10. It brings a brand new UI design, better location permissions for privacy, plus a new customization feature in Settings. Icon shapes to be displayed can now be selected in the Quick Settings.

The Full Screen Gestures now include a bottom navigation bar and inward swipes from the left or right edge of the display to go back. A new Game Space feature has been added, now bringing all your fave games in one location for easier access. The result is a better gaming experience all the time.

The update also brings a smart display experience so relevant info is shown based on specific events, locations, and times. The information is usually shown on the Ambient Display.

Some messages can now be blocked based on keywords. Check under Messages> Spam> Settings> Blocking settings. Only unlocked OnePlus 6/6T phones can get the said update. If you’re waiting for an OTA, make sure you also have at least 30% battery. Better yet, the phone must be fully charged.

This is only a beta software so bugs may still be present. Feel free to report any issue you may encounter. Send feedback HERE.