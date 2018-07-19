The OnePlus 6 may not have a follow-up anytime soon as the Chinese OEM is still busy promoting the device. We recently featured the DxOMark review where we agreed it is one solid flagship camera for less. We even showed you one way to mod your OnePlus to add stereo speakers. The OnePlus 6 Red was announced soon after we learned the company sold a million units in three weeks. OnePlus still wants you to buy but if you don’t want to spend some more, you may want to check out the raffle on the OnPlus forums and enter the game.

Join the raffle to win any of the following: OnePlus Never Settle Tote Bag, OnePlus 6 Sandstone Protective Case, and the OnePlus 6 Red Silicone Protective Case. Five bags and three cases of each kind will be given away. To join, simply click on the ‘Enter Raffle’. You will be then asked to sign up to your account. Make sure you have your OnePlus registered account.

Minimum requirement of points needed to qualify for each entry depends on the item. As of this writing, all three items have over a thousand entries–each. The promo will end in about four days so we suggest you click that red button now.

This isn’t the first giveaway by OnePlus. Previous raffle prizes listed on the website include a OnePlus Travel Backpack, OnePlus Baseball Cap, OnePlus 6 Nylon Bumper Case, OnePlus Red Sketchbook, OnePlus Bullets Wireless, Dash Power Bundle, and a OnePlus Mousepad among others.

SOURCE: OnePlus