The big announcement from OnePlus was what everyone was expecting. They were about to release a Sandstone White variant of their OnePlus 5T. Even if they didn’t release the Star Wars variant of the same smartphone to other markets except for India, this is the closest that people can get to that one, color-wise at least. Everything else is the same specs-wise, from the bright white hue and the red alert-slider, and more importantly, the tactile Sandstone texture.

If you’re curious about how they were able to achieve that effect on this variant of the OnePlus 5T, the Chinese OEM said it was through four high-precision processes. The first step would be to apply a primer so that the metal body will be protected from the other materials and steps. Then they spray and bake the color temperature layer to balance out the white tones and so it will look natural. After that, a blend of natural minerals and white oil paint is applied to give it the sandstone feel and mix the white and gray tones. Lastly, a UV layer refines the texture, as well as ensure that it remains hard and durable.

As for the specs, it’s the same as the original OnePlus 5T. It has a 6-inch display with 1080 x 2160 pixels and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It only has an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, not the 6GB RAM 64GB storage which the original Midnight Black version had.. It has a dual rear camera at 16MP and 20MP while the front shooter is at 16MP. It has a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery and has all the usual sensors, with the fingerprint sensor at the back and no home button.

The OnePlus 5T Sandstone White version will be available at their website starting January 9. It costs $599, the same as the original with those same specs.

