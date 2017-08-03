The OnePlus 5, like previous OnePlus flagship devices, is a pretty decent smartphone. It has been released for a few months now, and while reviews have mostly been positive, there have been a few (semi-notorious) mishaps along the way. The brand wants to put all those behind and they have teased an upcoming new color for the same device, slated to be announced by August 7. While a new color may not be major news, those who are thinking of getting a OnePlus 5 based on its color may be waiting for what the next one will be.

Currently there are two colors available: Slate Grey and Midnight Black. Obviously, they’re not that exciting, especially if you’re a colorful person. But it looks like the third color may be a little more colorful, with some predicting it may be red. But it can also be gold since that one has previously been a color of OnePlus devices, and it’s also a common color among flagship devices. Some are also expecting that the announcement will be about the OnePlus 5T but that’s a bit unlikely.

The issues with the OnePlus 5 has been well documented, from the 911 call bug (which they were able to resolve quickly), to the ads of the device spamming owners of the OnePlus 3 and 3T in their notifications, to a flipped display that caused some users to have jelly scrolling. But the company is still pretty confident that people will still want to have their flagship despite some issues which they are also trying to resolve.

For its $475 price tag, the OnePlus 5 boasts of high-end specs like the Snapdragon 835 processor and its dual-camera set-up. If it’s the red or the gold that will be announced on August 7, will you still be tempted to get one?

VIA: SlashGear