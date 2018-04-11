OnePlus has pushed on with its Open Beta program to allow users to get on the bleeding edge of software they have for their devices. OnePlus’s Open Beta program is for users who can trade some bugs and issues to be on the latest (albeit unstable) software for their devices. That said, OnePlus has just rolled out new Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

For the current flagship – the OnePlus 5T – this update will bring beta users to version 6 of the OxygenOS Open Beta software. The highlights for this update include updating of the Google security patches to the latest April patches. The new software also features “Earphone Mode” – with new audio prompts and features when the user connects earphones to the device.

For the OnePlus 5, this update will bring the OxygenOS Open Beta software for the device to version 8. Highlights for this update also include updating Google’s April security patches, and the new “Earphone Mode.” There are also some UI changes to OxygenOS’s clock app.

If you are already on the Open Beta program, these updates –whether for the OnePlus 5 or 5T – should arrive OTA (over-the-air). If you want to check how to flash the updates manually, please see the source link below.

SOURCE: OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5