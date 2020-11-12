Not many OEMs out there would be much bothered about the phones from 2017, but OnePlus with a community of dedicated users, is making much efforts to keep the buzz alive with users owning OnePlus 5 and 5T flagships from that year. Earlier in May this year, the Chinese smartphone-maker had rolled out the OxygenOS 10 stable update (based on Android 10) for the two flagship phones – but the update was full of glitches and far from the word stable.

Since that time, phone owners had been awaiting an update to put the glitches to rest and bring back some lost features. Finally, the company has revealed the much-awaited update – not a big one – but definitely a much-required one. OnePlus has started pushing out an incremental roll-out of the OxygenOS 10.0.1 update with September security patch for OnePlus 5.

The update is expected to roll out for OnePlus 5T in the coming days. This announcement was made through a post on the OnePlus Community Forums. The update brings forth fixes for a handful of issues that were lurking unanswered since the last major update.

The OTA update will fix the abnormal call recording issues with the previous update. It will also provide a fix for de-activated alarm issues when the phone is powered off. Additionally, OxygenOS 10.0.1 update will add Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) to the camera setup on both the devices. This will ensure a more stable “shooting experience” – we assume for both videos and still images.

This update, like any other OS update, is going to roll out in a staged manner – some of the users will receive it before others. The wait will be particularly exciting for OnePlus 5T users who will get back gesture by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, which the OP5 users will have to suffice with the home button on the bottom.