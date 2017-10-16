The OnePlus team has been busy working on updates not only to its new flagship, the OnePlus 5, but also to the older models like the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. There’s no OnePlus 4 but there’s still the OnePlus 2 and the original OnePlus One. We don’t think the first two will still receive the chocolate cookie update but the beta for the OnePlus 3 phones are ready.

The OxygenOS are now in Open Beta 25 and One Beta 16 levels for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, respectively. The update delivers Android 8.0 Oreo goodness albeit still needing a number of refinements. Releasing a beta update is oftentimes better because many people can check what is wrong with the OS. There is a whole community of testers willing to be inconvenienced with the minor bugs and issues so it’s better if beta versions are released first.

The changelog of the OS includes Android 8.0 Oreo update, picture in picture, auto-fill, smart text selection, new Quick Settings design, changes in the Launcher, plus the latest September security patch. The new version also brings added notification dots in Launcher, OnePlus account login, and quick access to Shot on OnePlus.

The lowdown on this update include slower fingerprint actions, unavailable shortcut to access Google Photos, and a few issues on Bluetooth and NFC stability. The OnePlus team is still working on optimizations for third-party apps’ compatibility and performance.

The OnePlus 5 is a recommended device but if you don’t want to spend more money for a new phone, you can still stick with your OnePlus 3 and 3T. You just have to update the device with the latest OxygenOS Android Oreo Open Beta.

VIA: XDA Developers