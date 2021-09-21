OnePlus and OPPO’s deeper integration has officially happened a few months. This means the two brands will have more similarities in the interface and features. OnePlus still runs on OxygenOS while OPPO uses ColorOS. The two OEMs may do further integrations in the near future but it will take some time. With the combined resources, the two can come up with better products and mobile experiences for the consumers. For OnePlus, OnePlus 2.0 will be introduced to the public soon.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is now OPPO’s Chief Product Officer. He’s been overseeing product strategies for the two brands whether hardware or software. Apart from the ‘Never Settle’ principle, the brands follow a philosophy that is described as “ fast and smooth, and burdenless”. The results are products that are “tailored to meet the needs of the core users.”

The brands have already announced new product series since last year. Great feedback have been presented already. The goal is the same: to deliver “high-quality experience at multiple price points” and with “even more competitive pricing.”

OnePlus and OPPO will continue to introduce more affordable product ranges in local markets. At the same time, premium and ultra-premium flagship devices will be available to more global markets.

Premium camera experience is promised. This is possible with Hasselblad especially on the flagship phones. OnePlus is committing to come up with a “great and burdenless user experience at the very fundamental level”. It will continue to “focus on improving color performance together with Hasselblad” and investing in research and development of a range of new and improved camera technologies.

As for the OxygenOS, you can expect improved quality in the software updates and rollout schedules. OxygenOS 12 and ColorOS 12 are already based on Android 12. They are similar and you can expect further improvements in many areas.