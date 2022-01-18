The OnePlus 10 Pro officially arrived in China last week. It was made especially for power users and we expect the phone will also be available in other key markets like Europe and India. The device is said to have already entered private testing in those regions with market launch happening in March. The smartphone recently made an impression with its premium specs starting with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 50MP triple cameras. It already runs on Android 12 OS. It also comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display for enhanced viewing and mobile gaming experience.

To recap, the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications include a 6.7-inch 2K Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 screen 120z refresh rate. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection is present. There is a punch-hole camera in front plus an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 10 Pro runs on a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, reverse charging, and 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. When it comes to imaging, the triple camera system will do the work: 48MP primary sensor + 50MP secondary lens + 8MP third lens. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Other standard features include the USB Type-C port, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, VoLTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G.

The phone also offers Dolby Atmos, x-axis linear motor, dual OIS, His-Res audio, and an alert slider. The phone measures 163 × 73.9 × 8.55mm. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storag. Sadly, there is no memory expansion. You only have up to 256GB.