Since a lot of people are now working remotely, all the more do we need collaborative tools to be able to work with our teams even as we cannot meet physically. Microsoft’s OneDrive is bringing several new features and tools now and over the next few weeks to help businesses and individuals to work together with their colleagues and teams. This includes a way to add shared folders directly, increasing upload limit to 100GB, Teams sharing integration, and even dark mode for the web.

The Add to OneDrive feature will be available in preview for Microsoft 365 business users which will make it easier for you to add shared folders directly to your file cloud service. This includes content from their own OneDrive folders or part of your shared library across Microsoft Teams and SharePoint. Those on Teams will also soon be getting the same file sharing and access control as with other Microsoft 365 apps.

Previously, the upload size limit for OneDrive and Sharepoint was just 15 GB but now they’ve increased it to 100GB as the need to share bigger files with your team arises. You can also now turn off comment notifications for individual files so you will not be overwhelmed. OneDrive will also have address bar sharing for files if your admin enables it. It will still follow all the sharing policies but makes it easier to access some of the files quickly.

For the more personal part of OneDrive, the consumer version will get family and group sharing so you can easily share files, photos, videos, and albums. All members of the predefined group will need to have a Microsoft account. The web version also now gets a dark mode to match the Android app to help reduce eye strain and battery life. They also emphasized all the security features you get like file encryption, Personal Vault, virus scanning, suspicious activity monitoring, ransomware protection, etc

Some of these new OneDrive features are already live for business users while some like the Add to OneDrive will be available as a preview feature. The personal and consumer features for OneDrive will be rolling out soon as well.