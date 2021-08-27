Since the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will be shipping with the One UI 3.1.1 software out of the box, the next question would be when older Galaxy flagships will get the update. The “bad” news is that the software version will remain the same as per Samsung but the good news is that some of the features have started rolling out to the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. It’s a bit confusing as to why the version will not change but the important thing is that some of the older flagships will get important features.

Tizen Help shares some of the One UI 3.1.1 features that will roll out to the Galaxy S21 series. This includes improved user interface, a new version of the weather app, a new bedtime mode, and protection of your screen from “accidental touches” that sometimes leads to thing being sent or deleted or moved. Users will also notice that animations and pop-up menus will load faster now and they also get the “enhanced” camera.

There has also been a noticeable change in Galaxy S21 smartphones’ battery life. Users have noticed that their devices are not overheating as much with the previous version of One UI. Meanwhile those in the U.S have also gotten a new Voice over New Radio function which utilizes the architecture of the 5G network for voice calls. It may take a while for users to notice what are the new things that the update will bring to the devices

There aren’t any specific changes mentioned in the changelog and we get the standard improvement in overall stability and security of the device. It’s also mentioned in the software update information that the security patch is included in this update. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series will also soon receive this update in the next few days. For now, the firmware version G99*WVLU4AUGQ is rolling out for those in the US for T-Mobile and Canad and soon in other regions.

Samsung seems to be preparing for the roll out of One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 sometime in September. This one is expected to bring more major UI features and improvements.