Bandai Namco is hoping that the immense popularity of the anime title ONE PIECE is enough impetus for the show’s fans to start playing this new game they are releasing – ONE PICE Thousand Storm. The game is now up for pre-registration, and early registrants get to unlock in-game surprises.

ONE PIECE Thousand Storm is basically an action RPG, and the storyline follows the popular Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they fight hordes of oncoming enemies. The game uses touch controls to attack, defend, evade, and use Blasting Skills. Of course, being a mobile game, there will also be multiplayer battles to leverage on social interactions of the users.

Pre-registration is already ongoing via the official One Piece: Thousand Storm pre-registration website. To sign up, you can select your device, and register with your email address, Twitter account, or Facebook account.

What makes early registration worthwhile – as with any game – will be the rewards that can be unlocked as certain milestones are reached. The 50,000 and 100,000 tiers have been unlocked, which means people who pre-register will receive three berry cards, three Trafalgar Law medals, and ten rainbow coins each at the game’s launch.

SOURCE: Bandai Namco