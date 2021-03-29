This isn’t official and doing so may not work for everyone but apparently, some devs were able to port Android 11 with One UI 3.1 to older Samsung phones like the Galaxy A7, A8, and A8+ 2018. The South Korean tech giant may be busy with One UI updates to most of the latest flagship phones and mid-rangers but nothing yet for the older Galaxy A series phones. Well, that is expected since those devices are considered old. We have seen the update roadmap and neither the Galaxy A7 nor Galaxy A8 were mentioned.

Android 11 with One UI 3.1 is ready for the Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+ 2018, and the Galaxy A7. These are phones from two years ago. They also run on Exynos 7885 so they weren’t really part of the list of phones to be updated, at least, officially.

The developer port is ready for these Galaxy A phones from 2018. Basically, it’s the One UI 3.1 firmware for the Galaxy M31. XDA developer and senior member VDavid003 shared the TreeUI ROM for the older phones. We’re assuming it’s not perfect but it will work.

It still is in beta stage but the ROM works. Some Samsung apps may not work though like the Samsung Camera app. Also, don’t expect most Android 11 One UI 3.1 functions and features will work on the phones.

There may be broken features and apps like the torch intensity control and face unlock. NFC won’t function properly on the Galaxy A7. You can try the ROM and see Android 11 running on the mentioned Galaxy A phones. Just don’t expect every feature to be reliable or functioning properly.