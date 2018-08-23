The digital world is getting really smaller as different platforms and ecosystems are being connected or integrated. Within the Android community, Google is making several efforts to make things easier and convenient for most people across devices and across platforms. In the near future, Linux apps may run on Chrome OS as the tech giant already announced the apps are supported on Chromebooks. This is good news but unfortunately, not all Chromebook models have the said support.

Such a feature is already available in Canary and Dev channels. Some Chromebooks support Linux apps without any problem but unfortunately for older models, they can’t get the said app support. Those Chromebook devices on Linux kernel 3.14 or later won’t be eligible to receive the Linux support because they’re old.

Sure, maybe with more time looking into the code, devs can do something to solve the issues but Linux apps on Chrome OS are protected in a special container. There are specific features found only in newer kernel versions.

The older Chromebooks have old kernels so it may be challenging to make the adjustments. It’s possible but developers may be wasting a lot of time.

A Redditor posted a list of Chromebooks that may be affected because of their age. Note that most of these models are from 2015:

ACER

Acer Chromebase 24 (Apr 2016; buddy, auron)

AOpen Chromebase Mini (Feb 2017; tiger, veyron_pinky)

AOpen Chromebox Mini (Feb 2017; fievel, veyron_pinky)

Acer C670 Chromebook 11 (Feb 2015; paine, auron)

Acer Chromebook 15 (Apr 2015; yuna, auron)

Acer Chromebox CXI2 (May 2015; rikku, jecht)

ASUS

ASUS Chromebook C201 (May 2015; speedy, veyron_pinky)

Asus Chromebit CS10 (Nov 2015; mickey, veyron_pinky)

Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA (Jul 2015; minnie, veyron_pinky)

Asus Chromebox CN62 (Aug 2015; guado, jecht)

DELL. Dell Chromebook 13 7310 (Aug 2015; lulu, auron)

GOOGLE. Google Chromebook Pixel (Mar 2015; samus)

LENOVO. Lenovo ThinkCentre Chromebook (May 2015; tidus, jecht)

TOSHIBA. Toshiba Chromebook 2 (Sep 2015; gandof, auron)

