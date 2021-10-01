Android phones usually last a long time if you give them a chance. Believe it or not, some people are still on Gingerbread (Android 2.3.7). While many people in the Android community are anticipating for Android 12, there are a few content with their old Android devices. They still work but in the near future, they may no longer be supported at all. Google has already started removing Google Account access from older devices running older Android—2.3.7 and older.

This means if you are still using older Android, you may not be able to sign in. You may encounter errors so finishing tasks and programs may be difficult. It may start by not being able to log inside your Google account.

Even if you try to create a new Google account or load on the device, you may still find it challenging. Don’t expect to run YouTube, Maps, or Gmail properly. You can still probably use your browser and other apps but without any working Google access, there will be challenges.

Some apps will not allow you to get inside your Google account if you’re on older Android. Check how old is yours now. Go to Settings> Advanced> System Update. If you have an older device, you may want to consider getting an upgrade. A newer phone will mean newer Android versions.