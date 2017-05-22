If you’re the type who likes to solve puzzles and see a story unfolding at the same time, a new game called Old Man’s Journey may be the one for you. Not only do you get to be part of the shaping of said story, you also get to play in a uniquely crafted visual world that reveals and old man’s soul searching journey through life. The game is actually unfolding as part of said old man’s memories and that’s where the puzzle-solving part comes in.

Basically, you get to unfold the life story of a certain old man, but only through visual narratives as you get to solve puzzles and shape and re-shape the handcrafted world that you’re moving in. The game is made up of hand-drawn art and animation set in whimsical landscapes and the imagery is the only thing that’s driving the narrative. You can solve these pressure-free puzzles while using the landscape-shaping mechanic that the game employs.

Because it is a visual narrative, you also feel like you’re in an art museum as you continue to play the game. Even with no words, there are also some soul-searching and thought-provoking moments that you’ll experience, if you’re the visual kind of person that is. If not, well, you’ll get to appreciate this handcrafted universe that you’ll be moving in as you get to know the old man and relive his memories.

You can download Old Man’s Journey from the Google Play Store for $4.99. It’s pretty expensive if you’re used to free or $1.99 games but the visuals alone should probably be worth it. Plus there are no more in-app purchases anyway.