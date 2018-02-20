Well that didn’t take long at all. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is actually a rebranded version of the Redmi 5 Plus – they are basically the same phone. The Redmi Note 5 was launched not too long ago, and we remember it because it is practically almost the same phone as the Redmi Note 4, but for the 18:9 display. The Redmi Note 5 comes with MIUI 9 out of the box, based on Android 7.1. But if MIUI is not your type of software, good thing that TWRP is now available for these phones.

TWRP – that is, Team Win Recovery Project for the uninitiated – is probably the most popular custom recovery you can flash onto an Android device these days. You need a custom recovery if you want to flash some custom software tweaks and mods onto your phone, or even a whole new custom ROM, which is pretty common for those who don’t like Xiaomi’s MIUI Android skin.

The MIUI skin on the Redmi Note 5 is still based on Android Nougat, and we don’t think it will be getting Oreo pretty soon. You would have to go to a custom ROM like LineageOS to be able to experience Oreo (and stock Android aesthetics) on this device, and it looks like LineageOS 14.1 is mostly functional for the Redmi Note 5, with probably a few bugs here and there.

You can download the official TWRP for the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 Plus via the source link below. Of course, you will need to unlock the bootloader of your phone, and that will take a few days to work through with Xiaomi’s official unlock procedures. But after unlocking your phone, it should be ready for whatever custom ROM you want to flash in it.

SOURCE: XDA