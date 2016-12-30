Finally, the ADW Launcher is out of beta. The new app launcher is now live on the Google Play Store after months of being in beta. It’s now on stable release, ready to be unlocked by old and new ADW Launcher fans. Some of you may remember this as the original launcher but it wasn’t updated in a long time. It took the developers five years before a legitimate update was released since the ADW EX.

Well, it’s not really five years because the app’s developer, AnderWeb, claimed that they released the same update three years ago. It’s only now the team is aggressively pushing it and allowing more people to test it. The app is free to download but offers in-app purchases. At present, the premium features are being offered with a 45% discount. Unlock the important ones right now because they may return soon to their full prices.

There are some changes to the ADW Launcher that are expected to make our digital and mobile lives easier. The app was actually built from the ground up so it’s a totally new application with new features that include support for Android 7.1 launcher shortcuts, dynamic UI coloring, new icons effects section, fast scroll app drawer style, desktop transitions, new section to configure icon badges, visual mode to configure desktop, and wrap folder mode to folders among others.

A number of important features have been improved as well like app categories in app drawer, user gesture management, application of internal and external themes, context menu for all desktop objects, and icon or properties dialog. There are more enhancements but all of them guarantee a better launcher. It’s about time you get this new launcher especially if things start to get boring with your current one.

Download ADW Launcher 2 from the Google Play Store