The month of September flew by and ended fast. We just started Q4 which means the monthly Android Security Bulletin is ready. Google has recently released a new bulletin that includes information on the latest vulnerabilities. Android security must be checked always so we appreciate the tech giant’s honesty in presenting potential problems with corresponding solutions. Android devices must be updated regularly so they can perform to their fullest potential. Specifically, 2018-10-05 security patch levels are available. Most security vulnerabilities can be solved with these fixes so we highly recommend you get them ASAP.

Corresponding fixes and source code patches are available on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository. Some patches in the bulletin may be also linked outside of the AOSP.

If you’re worried about the possibility of a remote attacker getting in the Framework, download the update now. It is one security vulnerability that is critical according to the Android developers.

Such a problem may pose a threat to security as with all other vulnerabilities. We can only hope there will be no exploitations. To be fair, there isn’t any related report of abuse yet.

Also available this week is the newest Pixel / Nexus Security Bulletin. The latest one delivers a fix for the charging issues on older Pixel and Pixel 2 phones.

Even the Essential Phone is benefitting from these October Security Patches as part of the Android 9.0 Pie update. This also includes the comeback of Essential notch support.

Guess what's back. Back again. Essential notch support is back. Tell a friend. You asked. We listened. Notch support returns in this release. pic.twitter.com/rXHpoO1dP3 — Essential (@essential) October 1, 2018

SOURCE: Android (1),(2)