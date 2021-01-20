Nvidia Shield TV came into existence six years ago and has evolved into one of the best Android TV streaming devices other than the 2020 Chromecast. The cloud gaming prospect is hard to resist for hardcore gamers and the constant cycle of updates keeps things interesting for platform users. Now in another exciting reveal, Nvidia is bringing support for PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers to the Shield TV. This comes courtesy of Shield Experience Upgrade 8.2.2 which happens to be the 27th software update for the Nvidia Shield Android TV.

Shield Experience 8.2.2 update for the platform will bring more flexibility in terms of putting those next-gen controllers to use. Both these controllers will make use of the Bluetooth module for connection to the Nvidia Shield hardware. The DualSense can be paired by holding down the PlayStation and Share/Clip button. Once the light starts to blink in blue color, the peripheral is connected to the Shield TV.

The Xbox Series X/S owners can pair by holding down the “pairing” button on the top of the controller. After the connection is established, gamers can enjoy Android games and the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

One should also be able to play Stadia games by sideloading the app. So, now you’ll be able to take advantage of the adaptive triggers along with the gamepad functions of the DualShock controller for your favorite titles on the platform.

Other than the controller centric upgrade, this new update also brings the December 2020 Android security patch, support for Control4 home automation systems, and the 2019 Shield TV remote fix to use the IR to control Denon receivers.