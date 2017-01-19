So NVIDIA SHIELD Tablet and SHIELD Tablet K1 owners are wondering – maybe hoping against hope – if NVIDIA will get around to bringing an Android Nougat update to their venerable SHIELD devices. And it looks like Android 7.0 is coming to the SHIELD Tablet K1, according to some official forum sources. The only thing that’s missing is an official announcement.

If you remember the NVIDIA SHIELD Tablet K1, this is the pared down version of the original SHIELD Tablet, less some accoutrements. But it still carried the powerful NVIDIA Tegra K1 chipset within, so it is still a pretty capable tablet. Some users put the question to the NVIDIA SHIELD Hub Google+ account, and was repeated within the NVIDIA GeForce forums – was the old tablet going to get an update to Android 7.0?

Surprisingly, the answer from NVIDIA SHIELD Hub was positive, after clarifications of what tablet product was being inquired of – that yes, the SHIELD Tablet K1 was going to “receive an update in a few weeks”. The NVIDIA customer care account of one Manuel Guzman of the NVIDIA GeForce Forums agreed as much, that both the SHIELD Tablet and the SHIELD Tablet K1 was indeed going to get an upgrade to Android Nougat.

The only thing missing now is an official announcement – and if true – it would be great to note that the SHIELD Tablet will be one of the few devices (if not the only) to traverse from Android 4.4 KitKat to Android 7.0 Nougat. That’s a testament to the hardware within these tablets.

SOURCE: NVIDIA SHIELD Hub, GeForce Forums