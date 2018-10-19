If you already have your SHIELD TV, we’re certain you’re satisfied with the device especially now that it’s getting a number of important updates including that SHIELD Experience Upgrade, game streaming from your PC, Android Oreo for Android TV, and a solution to CPU vulnerabilities. The launch of NVIDIA SHIELD TV Smart Home Edition made us think of more smart home possibilities. With your Google Home, you can now control your SHIELD TV from any room in your house. Just make sure you are connected on the same network.

The idea of a connected living room is something that is possible with all the smart home gadgets and services available. Big thanks to the Google Assistant and other similar smart voice services.

SHIELD device owners can take advantage of the built-in Google Assistant that offers numerous intelligent features. You can ask the SHIELD questions, control your other devices, and access entertainment with simple voice commands.

Google Home and SHIELD TV integration have received some enhancements including Hands-Free Voice Control, Ok Google” To Get Started, and added more voice commands focusing on basic controls, volume control, playback features, plus Photos and Smart Home.

Listed below are new Google Home voice commands you can use:

Google Home

“Ok Google, watch Ozark on SHIELD.”

“Ok Google, open Hulu on SHIELD.”

“Ok Google, turn off SHIELD.”

Volume Control

“Set volume to 50% on SHIELD”

“Increase/decrease volume on SHIELD”

“Mute/unmute volume on SHIELD”

“Ok Google, increase the volume on SHIELD.”

Basic Commands

“Turn on SHIELD”

“Turn off SHIELD”

“Open [name of app] on SHIELD”

Playback Features

“Play [name of Netflix, HBO NOW, CBS, Viki, or Starz show] on SHIELD”

“Play [name of song] on [name of app] on SHIELD”

“Watch [name of channel] on YouTube TV on SHIELD”

“Play .video title. on YouTube on SHIELD”

“Pause on SHIELD”

“Play on SHIELD”

Photos and Smart Home

“Show me my pictures from Egypt on SHIELD”

“Show me my pictures from last weekend on SHIELD”

“Dim the lights”

“Set the temperature to 72 degrees”

Your SHIELD device should receive the new features before the end of the month.

