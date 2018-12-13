The last SHIELD Experience Upgrade 7.1 was released back in September. More good news from NVIDIA: the next upgrade is now available. From 7.1, the NVIDIA Shield is being upgraded to 7.2 complete with more ways to control the SHIELD with the help of Google Home. With the smart device, you can say “Hey Google, watch Ozark on SHIELD” or “Pause/Open Hulu” or “Turn off on SHIELD”. With the update, you can finally control SHIELD with Alexa and Amazon Echo after enabling the NVIDIA SHIELD TV skill in your app.

Talk to Alexa, just say “Turn on SHIELD”, “Turn up volume on SHIELD”, “Open Prime Video on SHIELD”, or “Turn off SHIELD”. Other skills may be added in the future.



The 7.2 update also adds Amazon Music on SHIELD for unlimited access to millions of songs. Stream music from Amazon on-demand and with millions of songs. You can still avail the $0.99 fee for three months.

Here are the upgrades available: Amazon Prime Video with Dolby Atmos added, YouTube with 5.1 Surround Sound, NFL Sunday Ticket for streaming, 4K viewing in FOX and FS1 sports, Google Assistant adding podcasts and routines, more Vudu channels, and podcasts playing in the background. Other special updates include the DC Universe–The Ultimate DC Membership, Tubi, DAZN, and Pokemon TV.

New games that can be enjoyed soon on GeForce are as follows: Fallout 76, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Life is Strange 2, Valkyria Chronicles 4, and Immortal: UnchainedLife is Strange 2.

Meanwhile, here are the new games you can play on SHIELD: Bridge Constructor Portal, Fractal Space HD, Antventor, Deer Hunter 2018, Jump Drive, and Teslagrad.

SHIELD EXPERIENCE UPGRADE 7.2 also delivers the latest monthly Android security updates, customizable Quick Settings, the option to auto-upgrade SHIELD, support for SMBv3, option to sleep idle USB drives speed to network link speed when connected via Ethernet, option to disconnect Bluetooth audio products, and enhance responsiveness of the SHIELD TV mobile app over WiFi.

SOURCE: NVIDIA