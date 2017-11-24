NVIDIA is one of those few companies that regularly send out software updates to its devices. Expect to hear monthly updates and just before the busy holiday season happens, here’s another one: the Shield Experience Upgrade 6.2. This particular update brings a number of important and interesting changes including the addition of Amazon Music, HDR and Google Assistant on VUDU, Plex support for Google Assistant, Ecobee Thermostat integration, plus new games that can be enjoyed on the SHIELD.

The update allows users to cast songs from Amazon Music on an Android device to your SHIELD. This follows the Amazon Video in 4K HDR added previously. Google Assistant is featured by NVIDIA and it now adds support for VUDU so you can watch movies in HDR and Plex where you can enjoy voice control. Just say “Watch this or that”, “Rewind five minutes”, “Fast forward ten minutes”, or “Skip to the next song” and your SHIELD device will follow your voice commands.

If you have an Ecobee thermostat at home, you can also use your voice to control the smart home device. It’s the same with the Logitech camera as you can now view your security feed on the screen via the SHIELD TV, as well as, the LG SmartThinQ appliances.

You can also now enjoy Metal Gear Solid 3 HD or stream to your 4K HDR TV ‘Destiny 2’ via the NVIDIA GameStream feature with controller support. Some other titles that can be previewed in 4K include Star Wars Battlefront II and FIFA 18.

The update also brings the Movies Anywhere app on SHIELD so you can enjoy new movies and music on demand from many media services such as Amazon Video, Google Play Movies and TV, iTunes, and VUDU. For those in India, feel free to enjoy different shows on Hotstar

As with most software updates, this one also includes the latest monthly Android security updates. The SHIELD remote will also receive a firmwar update as part of this release.

SOURCE: NVIDIA