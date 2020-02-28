Exactly one month ago, we shared with you the NVIDIA SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.0.2. Now, the upgrade version is 8.1.1 and it brings a number of significant changes. GeForce NOW Founders Membership is also now available. This means all NVIDIA SHIELD owners and users can avail of the GeForce NEW membership without any payment. It’s free but only for a limited time. Make sure you get the said upgrade and take advantage of the Founders membership. Such will give you priority access, as well as, extended session times.

Sign-up for the GeForce NOW Founders Membership HERE. If you want to start, feel free to launch the NVIDIA Games app. Play any game with the banner that says “GeForce NOW”.

New apps have been added while some were upgraded. Other enhancements include the Channels DVR app now able to store recorded content on NAS. The update also brings support for Sanscrit USB DAC and the new XBOX Elite 2 controller.

You can now stream free movies and TV Shows on PLEX. There’s also BET+ which is a premium subscription streaming service. More movies are listed there.

More games have been added. Enjoy Jack Box Party Pack 6, ASPHALT 9, and Brick Breaker. For GeForce NOW, start playing AVICII Invector, Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna, DARKSIDERS: GENESIS, and Cuisine Royale. Jack Box Party Pack 6 also consists of other games: Joke Boat, Dictionarium, Trivia Murder Party, and Push the Button among others.