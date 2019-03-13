The NVIDIA SHIELD Experience Upgrade 7.2 was released in December and we’re now in 7.2.3. This one adds new and upgraded apps plus new Games on GeForce NOW. NVIDIA has the option to restart Wi-Fi service especially if APs are not shown. Wired XBOX Elite controller support is also now included. Customizability the HDMI-CEC Power controls have been improved as well. A number of accessory firmware versions have been updated including those for the SHIELD remote (2017,2015) and SHIELD controller (2017, 2015).

NVIDIA SHIELD Experience Upgrade 7.2.3 delivers new games for the GeForce NOW. Some titles include Sunset Overdrive, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, WARRIORS OROCHI 4, FrostRunnerm, and Metro Exodus.

Meanwhile, here are new and upgraded apps: Smithsonian, NHL, Bleacher Report Live, NCAA March Madness, KODI v18, and Philo TV. Every app offers different entertainment and learning experience watching video on demand, customizable home screen channels on KODI, cable network programming via Philo TV, live game streaming on Bleacher Report Live, live hockey info with the official NHL app, and exploration of Smithsonian Institution’s museums, publications, and research facilities.

NVIDIA usually releases s software upgrade every three or four months. We can expect a June or July update. Just in time for Summer, NVIDIA will introduce that next upgrade. We’re assuming it will be the NVIDIA SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.0 already.

SOURCE: NVIDIA