NVIDIA Shield TV is, in all respects, the finest Android TV device you can grab right now. Though it runs on an older OS, it is still the best supported Android TV box that receives software updates to make the device better than before. The trend is kept alive by NVIDIA, which is rolling out Shield Experience Upgrade 8.2.1 only a few months after the stable 8.2 release. The new update doesn’t spell out anything major to transform the Shield overnight, it does bring some meaningful bug fixes, stable improvements, and a set of new features.

The update rolling out now (including August 2020 security patch) makes amends to the Shield TVs with major focus on AI –upscaling and bug fixes. Amid a host of other enhancements, the updates adds notification to enable the AI-upscaling feature when users are streaming via GeForce Now. The projector displays can be controlled with remote or using voice commands over Alexa.

The big bug fixes the problem of AI-upscaling randomly detecting content as unsupported and wanting the device to reboot. Also, a fix has been included for the dropping of frames in AI-upscaling 60fps videos. Subtle improvements have been made for the display including a fix for the black screen issue when playing Dolby Vision content.

Additionally, there a host of other new features and fixes in network and storage, audio, accessories, and more. Even though these changes are going to influence the experience of most users for good; demand for an upgrade in the operating system would still be screaming out at NVIDIA from silent corners.